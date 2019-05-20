Summer is just around the bend, and with it, the daunting prospect of wearing a swimsuit. These water-ready numbers have got you covered — fully and securely — so you can enjoy some much-needed fun in the sun without too much self-consciousness.

Optical illusions

Break waves in the chic black-and-white Miraclesuit Incan Treasure Odyssey One-Piece Swimsuit ($188 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com). The flattering geometric design adds a modern appeal, while full coverage and a slimming fabric keep you confident poolside.

Cheeky trunks

Headquartered in Seattle, but with an island soul, Tommy Bahama offers several swim trunk styles. We think the tasteful-yet-cheeky lobster pattern on the Naples Lobster Coast 6-Inch Swim Trunks ($89.50 at tommybahama.com) is a real catch. With a drawstring and a back pocket, this suit is beach ready.

Size-inclusive

The playful Modcloth brand offers up the Madison Bikini Top and High Waisted Bikini Bottom ($94 for the set at modcloth.com) in two complementary top and bottom patterns: Poppy and Rainbow, in sizes ranging from XS–3X. With a high-waisted bottom and padded top, this suit is oh-so beach cute, but will also stay put among the waves.

Classic board shorts

Just need a classic set of board shorts for your water adventures? The Billabong All Day Pro Boardshorts ($45 at billabong.com) are available in six different colors, have a side flap pocket and are made from quick-drying recycled fabric.

Sporty coverage

For a little extra coverage that also feels luxe, opt for the print and colorblock Seea Hermosa One Piece Surf Suit in Buzios Print ($135 at theseea.com). Made in the U.S. from post-consumer plastic bottles, the fully lined suit is UPF 30–50+ to help protect you against harmful rays.