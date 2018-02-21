Save space, or just get creative, with these alternatives to the traditional bedside table.

Without a bedside table, where are you supposed to put that glass of water, alarm clock and stack of books?

If you’re in need of a new helping hand next to the bed, think outside the box before buying the same old little nightstand. Whether you don’t want to invest in another piece of furniture, your space is too crowded or you’re looking for new ways to spice it up in the bedroom (design-wise), you’ll find a stylish solution among this list of nightstand alternatives.

Here are seven versatile furniture items to inspire your design creativity while helping you stay organized.

A DRESSER

Using a chest of drawers or a small dresser as a bedside table works wonderfully in both small and large bedrooms. The large proportions of a wide chest of drawers make spacious rooms feel cozier, and in smaller spaces, using a dresser as a nightstand reduces the need for another piece of furniture, thereby saving valuable square footage.

A SIDE CHAIR

Not just for living rooms, a chic side chair is the perfect item to slide next to your bed for extra surface space, while also making an unexpected statement. If the seat is flat and stable enough, you can treat it like a tabletop. Or place a tray on top for more stability. It’s stylish, multitasking and you probably already have a chair that would work.

A CONSOLE TABLE

If you don’t need closed storage next to your bed, utilize a simple console table as a nightstand. Open consoles lend a sense of airiness to a space and provide wonderful opportunities for styling. They work particularly well as nightstand alternatives in guest bedrooms where closed storage is not a priority.

A POUF

Poufs are great versatile pieces for small spaces — they can be used as an extra seat, a footrest or, in this case, a side table. Invest in a sturdy model in a vivid, expressive color for a piece that’s both decorative and functional. Some poufs fold out into a mattress, which is ideal for anyone who has visitors but doesn’t have a guest room. When using it as a nightstand, place a tray on top so your items have a solid surface to balance on.

A DESK

Another nightstand alternative that works well in both large and small spaces is a desk, thanks to the available range of sizes and shapes. Using one as a nightstand is an unexpected way to incorporate multifunctional furniture into your bedroom. Choose a stylish chair to slide beneath the desk to add another layer to your design.

AN OTTOMAN OR STOOL

A low upholstered piece beside your bed introduces a soft element to enhance a serene bedroom retreat. Store bedside essentials on a sturdy tray, which can easily be moved if you need additional seating or a place to perch while putting on your shoes.

A PEDESTAL

A pedestal or narrow stool is a great option if you want to give your space a unique, industrial-inspired twist but you don’t have much room. When you’re not using it as a surface for your bedside items, let it give rise to pretty botanicals and other decorative objects in the foyer, or move it out to the living room for a party.