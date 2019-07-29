There is still plenty of fun in the sun to be had this summer, especially before those little ones head back to school.

Whether it’s water day in the backyard or an afternoon at the beach or a rainy day with your kiddos stuck in the house, these eight toys are sure to keep the young (and young at heart) entertained for what’s left of the warm weather.

Little Tikes Triple Play Splash T-Ball Set: Kill two birds with one stone and let your little one practice T-ball while getting wet. Plus, what’s more fun than knocking a floating ball off a stream of water? $30 at target.com

Flybar Spark Park Extreme Bundle: This trampoline and accessory system will keep them moving until the streetlights come on. The extreme pack includes accessories such as a basketball hoop, swings and a climbing bar, plus an 8-foot trampoline. $1,300 at flybar.com

Buzz Lightyear Toddler Ride-On: Your tiny tot will be an Instagram sensation when you post him or her riding to infinity and beyond! $60 at walmart.com

Tiny Pong Solo Table Tennis: When no friends can come over to play, and the older siblings don’t want to hang, this solo game of ping pong is the perfect companion and attention-keeper. $20 at target.com

H2OGO! Hydrostorm Splash Water Park: Who needs a season pass when you can bring the water park to your backyard? With a climbing wall, a slide with hanging barriers, a water-blaster and a shallow pool, your kids will play all day. $300 at target.com

Wicked Big Sports Balls: It doesn’t get much better than kicking a giant ball around the backyard or the beach. With huge, soft footballs, soccer balls or volleyballs (16-18 inches in diameter), there’s something for each little sports lover. $15–$20 amazon.com

Laser X Fusion Laser Tag Blasting Game Set: Create a living room fort on a rainy day, and use these laser guns for an intense, unforgettable two-player game of laser tag. $40 at target.com

Door Pong: No space for an extra table? Clamp this pong set to the top of any doorway and hit the ball back and forth with an opponent. $25 at fatbraintoys.com