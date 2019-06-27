Upcoming specials, savings and deals in the Seattle area:

REI 4th of July Sale & Clearance: Save up to 50% on outdoor gear, apparel, shoes and accessories through July 4 at REI stores and rei.com. The sale includes tents, sleeping bags and sleeping pads for up to 30% off, hiking boots for up to 25% off and REI Co-op clothing for men and women for up to 50% off.

Filson Summer Sale: Save at least 35% on apparel for men and women, luggage and bags, accessories, and home and camp gear for a limited time in stores and at filson.com. The sale includes the best-selling Jac-Shirt for $99.90–$159.90 (regularly $165–$250), Filson caps and the Seattle-ready Padded Computer Bag ($274.90, down from $425).

Ikea Summer Sale: Save up to 50% on select items in stores only through July 7. Plus, additional offers are available for Ikea Family members both in stores and online during the sale. Find out more at ikea.com.

Mariner’s Flash Sale: Get $11 tickets in the LF and CF Bleachers and for select View Level seats during the M’s series against the Cardinals, July 2–4, including the fireworks game on July 3. The offer ends Sunday, June 30, at 11:59 p.m.