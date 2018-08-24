Save on summer clothes and outdoors gear at two big clearance sales.

REI Labor Day Sale and Clearance: Get up to 40 percent off during the sale that runs today through Sept. 3 in stores and at rei.com. Plus get an extra 20 percent off one REI Outlet item with code EXTRA20 at checkout. And get $600 off any 2019 departure of the 9-day REI Adventures Czech Republic Hiking trip when you book by Sept. 3 at rei.com/adventures.

Nordstrom Summer Sale: Save up to 40 percent on summer styles for men, women and kids, as well as home goods, at the sale that runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 9 in stores and at nordstrom.com.