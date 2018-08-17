Save more at stores like Target and Best Buy by using their "secret" price-match policies.

Here’s a pro savings tip: Save more at big-box stores by using “secret” price-match policies.

It’s not well known that many stores match Amazon’s online prices (not third-party retailers), so you can always get the best deal on purchases when shopping at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and other major retailers.

Use price-matching and price-adjustment policies to save on items sold at the other big-box retailers, too. Just bring the ad or online listing to the customer service desk to request a price adjustment or refund.

The Home Depot and Staples even offer a 10 percent bonus if you find a better price.

Also, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, among others, price-match their own online pricing. Sometimes, the prices in stores don’t match those on their own websites, so be sure to compare items before you buy. If you find a difference, ask for an adjustment at registers or customer service desks.

Often, if an item goes on sale and you’ve already purchased it, there is a look-back period depending on the store’s policy to get a price adjustment with no need to return items. Just bring receipts and proof of the new sale price to customer service to get your money back.

Here are some polices by store:

Bed Bath & Beyond: The company says offering the best price to customers is a top priority. In stores, present the qualifying competitor’s ad or website to any associate. “If you want to price match an item you have already purchased in store or online, please bring your receipt, invoice, or shipping confirmation,” according to the chain’s policy. Customers can call 800-462-3966 or email customer.service@bedbath.com to request a price adjustment, too.

Best Buy: The electronics giant says it won’t be beat on prices, according to its policy. “At the time of sale, we price match all local retail competitors (including their online prices) and we price match products shipped from and sold by Amazon.com, Bhphotovideo.com, Crutchfield.com, Dell.com, HP.com, Newegg.com and TigerDirect.com.” The retailer also matches its own online prices to in-store prices.

The Home Depot: The chain’s low-price policy includes the price of items plus shipping cost. It also ups the game by offering an additional 10 percent off for purchases made in stores: “If you find a current lower price on an identical, in-stock item from any retailer, we will match the price and beat it by 10 percent. Just bring the ad, printout or photo with you to the register for validation. (This may involve the associate contacting the competitor),” according to its policy.

JC Penney: The venerable retailer guarantees the best price so “You always get your Penney’s Worth” on any retailer’s in-store and online prices. “Our lowest price guarantee includes items sold by Amazon.com but not by a third party on Amazon.com,” the policy says.

Joann Fabric and Crafts: Its prime match pledge applies to identical, in-stock items advertised within the past seven days and includes ads for competitors with proof of lower price via original/current ad or print-out of online price. Exclusions: Special buys, liquidations, doorbusters and club purchase.

Lowe’s Home Improvement: If The Home Depot does it, you can bet Lowe’s does, too. “If you find a lower price on an identical item at a local or online retail competitor (including shipping and delivery fees), just bring us the competitor’s current ad or show a printout, photo, smartphone display or app, and we’ll match their price.”

Nordstrom: This department store is famous for its customer service. It also will happily price-match, according to its policy. “If you find an item that we offer, in the same color and size, in stock at a designated national competitor, we will gladly meet that competitor’s price. The retailer does not match prices from outlet, discount, flash sale, auction or club websites, or from regional or non-U.S.-based stores and websites, according to its policy.

Staples: The retailer offers a 110 percent price match guarantee. “If you find a currently available lower price on a new, identical item, show us the lower price when you buy the item at Staples and we will match it plus will discount it by 10 percent of the difference,” states the policy, which covers items sold in stores and online under the same brand, or sold and shipped directly by Amazon.com.

Target: The Minneapolis retailer wants customers to shop with confidence, and offers price matching up to 14 days from purchase. It matches prices on identical items at Target.com and 25 competitors, including Amazon.com, Macy’s, Costco, Office Depot and Walmart.

Walmart: The Bentonville, Ark., retailer says it is the low-price king. Its price policy states: “If you find a lower price from an online retailer on an identical, in-stock product, tell us and we’ll match it. Additionally, if you recently bought something from Walmart.com and it is now listed at a lower price, let us know.” It matches pricing at 30 online retailers, including Amazon, Chewy, Dollar General, Lowe’s, Target and Walgreens.