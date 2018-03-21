Starbucks' latest drink, available only in Seattle, channels the flavors of a G&T.

Love a good gin and tonic? How about a coffee version?

Starbucks’ Gin Barrel-Aged Cold Brew is a new, nonalcoholic drink made with coffee beans aged in oak barrels once used by Seattle craft distillery Big Gin. Over several weeks, the beans absorb notes of pepper, cardamom and vanilla. They are then small-batch roasted, which burns off the alcohol but retains the aroma and flavor from the barrel aging.

The coffee concentrate is then mixed with ice and a few dashes of lime bitters. The beverage is finished with tonic and a lime garnish.

$10 for a 10-ounce glass, exclusively at Starbucks Reserve Roastery (Capitol Hill) for a limited time