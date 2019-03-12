Versatile spring footwear fit for rain, sunbursts or whatever the sky throws your way.

As winter melts away, we set our sights to tulips, street fairs and muddy spring hikes. All require versatile spring footwear fit for light rains, welcome sunbursts or whatever the sky throws your way.

Here are five of our favorite go-anywhere boot and shoe styles for spring, for men and women, that can take on the Pacific Northwest weather.

Chooka Vivien Velvet Chelsea Boot ($50 at shopchooka.com). Waterproof velvet?! Add a little spring to your step with the Washington brand’s elegantly soft (and, yes, waterproof) take on a hard-weather staple. Available in black, gray and blush.

Danner Men’s Mountain 600 Chelsea Boot ($170 at danner.com). Slip right into the rugged Portland footwear company’s versatile new slip-on boots. Made from nubuck leather in several earthy hues, this pair is meant for everyday wear but can also take on the trails.

Madewell The Harper Mule in Leopard Calf Hair ($158 at madewell.com). Let out your wild side in these on-trend, animal print mules. Just right for the shoulder season, they feature a comfy stacked heel, covered toes and slip-on style.

Halogen Emilia Loafer ($100 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com). Nordstrom’s in-house brand steps up the classic loafer with a smart low heel and eye-catching shades of leather that aren’t afraid to shine.

ECCO Cool 2.0 Men’s Sneaker ($200 at us.ecco.com). Rock your athleisure style and head out on an urban adventure in these modern sneakers in three neutral shades. Crafted from perforated leather with a Gore-Tex lining, they’ll keep feet both cool and dry.