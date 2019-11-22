Coffee, music, nature — a championship soccer team. Celebrate what makes Seattle great with locally made holiday gifts that are on-theme for the Emerald City.

Here are a dozen ideas for those on your gift list who revel in the rain and know that grunge still rules.

Freeman Seattle Puget Crew ($125 at freemanseattle.com): Simple and stylish, this Seattle-made crew gets a felt “Seattle” handstitched by local company Ebbets Field Flannels.

Foamy Wader Signals Nautical Flag Necklace ($48 at foamywader.com). Celebrate the sea with this necklace by local jeweler Alexa Allamano that is made up of metal nautical flags. Customize the piece and spell out your own secret code.

Whaleboats: A Kyler Martz Postcard Set ($15 at booksellers). Local artist and tattooer Kyler Martz brings the gorgeous murals from The Whale Wins restaurant to these postcards that are suitable for framing.

SML Mount Rainier Topography Wall Art ($85 at designbysml.com): Handmade in Seattle from poplar plywood, this topographic map follows the outline of the beautiful mountain that watches over us.

Coffee and chocolate gift box ($40 at knackshops.com): Send the best flavors of Seattle to loved ones with a gift box from local company Knack. Include Salt Blade’s The Seattle Stick (pork salami with Theo chocolate nibs and Caffe Vita coffee), Theo Coffee Caramels and a Seattle Chocolate Pike Place Espresso Dark Chocolate Truffle Bar. The cost includes the company’s lovely packaging and the opportunity to create a recorded greeting.

Yardia Pacific Northwest Trees Art Print ($30 at yardia.co). Seattle artist Brigida Swanson’s sweet watercolor brings nature indoors.

Factory 43 Orca Tee ($32 at shop.factory43.com). We love orcas. We love soccer. This locally designed, unisex tee brings them together on Sounders green.

Pearl Jam Vault #9 Vinyl (on pre-sale for $50 at pearljam.com): Grunge superfans will swoons over this new 3-LP set that contains 22 songs from the Seattle band’s Dec. 8, 1993, show at Mercer Arena in support of the group’s second album “Vs.” There’s also lots of material from “Ten” and covers of the Beatle’s “I’ve Got a Feeling” and Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.” The actual album cover art will be a surprise on arrival.

“The Pacific Northwest Seafood Cookbook” ($25 at booklarder.com; signed copies available): Local writer Naomi Tomky includes recipes from Seattle chefs such as Tom Douglas, Ethan Stowell and Shiro Kashiba alongside her own in this loving look at salmon, halibut, albacore and more.

Lantern Press Seattle Umbrella Magnet ($6 at simplyseattle.com): A sweet host/hostess gift, this locally designed magnet celebrates the rain.

Glassybaby UW Votive ($75 at glassybaby.com): Add some alma mater pride to their mantel with the local company’s new Husky-themed votive that’s hand-blown in Seattle.

Filson Copper Water Bottle ($58 at filson.com). This stunning replacement for plastic water bottles is made from pure copper wrapped in a leather sleeve that boasts of the company’s local pride.