REI’s big Labor Day Sale runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, with up to 40% off select items, including gear you can still use for late-summer camping and fall hiking.
REI members can also receive an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item and 20% off any one REI class, day tour or event when you book during the sale. Use coupon code of REICLASS19 at checkout.
Below, find a list of many of the markdowns available during the sale, along with our picks to make the most of the outdoors in September and October.
Our picks
25% off all Darn Tough socks: Just what you need for fall hikes, in a blend of merino wool and nylon for warmth and cushioning.
30% off all Patagonia Torrentshell Rain Jackets for women and men: You will thank us during your next walk from the bus stop to work (or during a long day of fall soccer games).
20% off select Goal Zero products: Not just great for camping, these solar-charged power banks and lights are a great addition to your emergency kit.
25% off all REI Co-op Brand Soft-Sided Coolers: One word: Tailgating.
30% off all REI Co-op Rainwall Jackets and Pants for kids: Along with a new backpack and lunch box, a new rain jacket is a top back-to-school item for Seattle kids.
30% off all REI Co-op brand furniture: Finding it harder and harder to spring up from that camping pad? Check out the Kingdom Cot 3. Your back and hips will be happy you did.
Save $600 on REI’s 6-day San Juan Islands Multisport: Hike, kayak and bike around three different islands lead by REI guides, with your food and accommodations all planned for you. (Valid for any remaining 2020 departure.)
20% off one REI class, day tour or event: We already mentioned it above, but really, this is a great chance to learn something new, challenge yourself and spend more time in nature. Win-win-win.
More sale savings
- 20% off all full-price 2019 Cannondale bikes
- 25% off all full-price Arc’teryx items
- 30% off all REI Co-op Half Dome Tents & Footprints
- REI Co-op Camp Dome 2 Tent $68.99
- REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent $199.99
- 25% off All Marmot Tungsten Tents & Footprints
- 25% off BioLite Firepit, Stoves & Headlamps
- 25% off Coleman Triton 2-Burner Stoves
- 25% off all Nemo sleeping bags
- 30% off all REI Co-op Magma Down Sleeping Bags
- 25% off all Therma-a-Rest Sleeping Pads
- 40% off all REI Co-op Flash Sleeping Pads
- 25% off Big Agnes Insulated Air Core Ultra & Q Core Deluxe Sleeping Pads
- 30% off all REI Co-op Camp Dreamer Sleeping beds
- 20% off all Yakima & Thule racks, roof boxes and rack accessories
- 25% off all Big Agnes Copper Spur Tents & Footprints
- 30% off REI Co-op Big Haul Duffels
- 30% all MPowered Luci Lighting
- 30% off all REI Co-op Brand Trail & Trail Hydro packs
- REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jackets and Pants for women and men $59.99
- Up to 25% off selected sale and clearance kayaks, SUPs and canoes
- Up to 50% off clearance shorts and short-sleeve shirts for women and men
- Save $1,000 on REI’s 10-day Ausangate lodge-to-lodge trek, any remaining 2020 departure