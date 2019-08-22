REI’s big Labor Day Sale runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, with up to 40% off select items, including gear you can still use for late-summer camping and fall hiking.

REI members can also receive an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item and 20% off any one REI class, day tour or event when you book during the sale. Use coupon code of REICLASS19 at checkout.

Below, find a list of many of the markdowns available during the sale, along with our picks to make the most of the outdoors in September and October.

Our picks

25% off all Darn Tough socks: Just what you need for fall hikes, in a blend of merino wool and nylon for warmth and cushioning.

30% off all Patagonia Torrentshell Rain Jackets for women and men: You will thank us during your next walk from the bus stop to work (or during a long day of fall soccer games).

20% off select Goal Zero products: Not just great for camping, these solar-charged power banks and lights are a great addition to your emergency kit.

25% off all REI Co-op Brand Soft-Sided Coolers: One word: Tailgating.

30% off all REI Co-op Rainwall Jackets and Pants for kids: Along with a new backpack and lunch box, a new rain jacket is a top back-to-school item for Seattle kids.

30% off all REI Co-op brand furniture: Finding it harder and harder to spring up from that camping pad? Check out the Kingdom Cot 3. Your back and hips will be happy you did.

Save $600 on REI’s 6-day San Juan Islands Multisport: Hike, kayak and bike around three different islands lead by REI guides, with your food and accommodations all planned for you. (Valid for any remaining 2020 departure.)

20% off one REI class, day tour or event: We already mentioned it above, but really, this is a great chance to learn something new, challenge yourself and spend more time in nature. Win-win-win.

More sale savings