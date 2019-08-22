By
REI’s big Labor Day Sale runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, with up to 40% off select items, including gear you can still use for late-summer camping and fall hiking.

REI members can also receive an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item and 20% off any one REI class, day tour or event when you book during the sale. Use coupon code of REICLASS19 at checkout.

Below, find a list of many of the markdowns available during the sale, along with our picks to make the most of the outdoors in September and October.

Our picks

All Darn Tough socks are 25% off during the sale.

25% off all Darn Tough socks: Just what you need for fall hikes, in a blend of merino wool and nylon for warmth and cushioning.

All Patagonia Torrentshell Rain Jackets for women and men are 30% off during the REI Labor Day Sale. (All photos courtesy of REI)

30% off all Patagonia Torrentshell Rain Jackets for women and men: You will thank us during your next walk from the bus stop to work (or during a long day of fall soccer games).

Select Goal Zero products are 20% off during the sale.

20% off select Goal Zero products: Not just great for camping, these solar-charged power banks and lights are a great addition to your emergency kit.

All REI Co-op Brand Soft-Sided Coolers are 25% off during the sale.

25% off all REI Co-op Brand Soft-Sided Coolers: One word: Tailgating.

All REI Co-op Rainwall Jackets and Pants for kids are 30% off during the sale.

30% off all REI Co-op Rainwall Jackets and Pants for kids: Along with a new backpack and lunch box, a new rain jacket is a top back-to-school item for Seattle kids.

All REI Co-op brand furniture is 30% off during the sale.

30% off all REI Co-op brand furniture: Finding it harder and harder to spring up from that camping pad? Check out the Kingdom Cot 3. Your back and hips will be happy you did.

REI’s 6-day San Juan Islands Multisport trip is $600 when booked during the sale.

Save $600 on REI’s 6-day San Juan Islands Multisport: Hike, kayak and bike around three different islands lead by REI guides, with your food and accommodations all planned for you. (Valid for any remaining 2020 departure.)

REI classes and events are 20% off during the sale.

20% off one REI class, day tour or event: We already mentioned it above, but really, this is a great chance to learn something new, challenge yourself and spend more time in nature. Win-win-win.

More sale savings

  • 20% off all full-price 2019 Cannondale bikes
  • 25% off all full-price Arc’teryx items
  • 30% off all REI Co-op Half Dome Tents & Footprints
  • REI Co-op Camp Dome 2 Tent $68.99
  • REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent $199.99
  • 25% off All Marmot Tungsten Tents & Footprints
  • 25% off BioLite Firepit, Stoves & Headlamps
  • 25% off Coleman Triton 2-Burner Stoves
  • 25% off all Nemo sleeping bags
  • 30% off all REI Co-op Magma Down Sleeping Bags
  • 25% off all Therma-a-Rest Sleeping Pads
  • 40% off all REI Co-op Flash Sleeping Pads
  • 25% off Big Agnes Insulated Air Core Ultra & Q Core Deluxe Sleeping Pads
  • 30% off all REI Co-op Camp Dreamer Sleeping beds
  • 20% off all Yakima & Thule racks, roof boxes and rack accessories
  • 25% off all Big Agnes Copper Spur Tents & Footprints
  • 30% off REI Co-op Big Haul Duffels
  • 30% all MPowered Luci Lighting
  • 30% off all REI Co-op Brand Trail & Trail Hydro packs
  • REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jackets and Pants for women and men $59.99
  • Up to 25% off selected sale and clearance kayaks, SUPs and canoes
  • Up to 50% off clearance shorts and short-sleeve shirts for women and men
  • Save $1,000 on REI’s 10-day Ausangate lodge-to-lodge trek, any remaining 2020 departure

 

