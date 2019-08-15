After crashing countless servers over the years launching collaborations with top designers, Target is bringing back some of the best to celebrate 20 years of working with lines such as Missoni, Marimekko, Hunter and Anna Sui. And, yes, that Michael Graves tea kettle is among the reissues.

To get a sneak peek at what’s coming when the collection drops on Sept. 14 (hold on to your servers!), click through the slideshow above. The release will feature nearly 300 items from 20 collaborators.

The Anniversary Collection will be available at all Target stores and on Target.com beginning Saturday, Sept. 14, while supplies last. Designer collections and items will vary by store and customer are limited to five identical items (same size and color) per purchase.

Prices will range from $7–$160 and will be offered in sizes XS–3X for women, S–XXL for men, XS–XL for kids and 0-3M–5T for toddlers and babies.