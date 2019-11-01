If you’re looking to pick up a Microsoft Surface or new Xbox controller for someone special on your gift list, check out these upcoming Black Friday deals from the Microsoft Store.

Of course, Black “Friday” typically starts on Thursday (or earlier) for most large retailers, and Microsoft is no exception. The deals launch on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 12 a.m. EST at microsoft.com — so actually on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m. on the West Coast. Some Microsoft Stores will be open on Thanksgiving if you want to shop in person.

Here are some of the deals:

• Save up to $500 on select Surface Book 2

• Save up to $330 on Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundle

• Save up to $300 on Surface Laptop 3

• Save up to $150 on the new Surface Go

• Save 50% off on Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition (beginning Nov. 21)

• Save up to $20 on select Xbox One controllers

• Save up to $200 on the Samsung Note10 and S10 phones

• Save up to $400 on gaming PCs powered by Windows 10

• Windows 10 PCs starting at $299

• More deals on Xbox games, consoles and subscriptions will be announced at the X019 Xbox event on Nov. 14.