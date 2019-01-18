If you're going to stress-eat, do it with these healthy, energizing snack options.

When you’re stressed, taking care of your inside is just as important as taking care of your outside. These healthy snacks are an easy way to clear your mind and rev up your body, providing you with the energy to face the day, or a reprieve at the end of a long one.

Marge Granola ($3.50–$45 at Ballard Market and margegranola.com). Kick off your morning with a locally made, preservative-free boost of energy in a bowl. Marge Granola is made in small batches in south Seattle and is packed with organic oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruit and toasted coconut.

Amazing Greens Effervescent Energy ($10 at Ballard Market and shop.amazinggrass.com). Ready to caffeinate your salad? These tablets that dissolve in water combine one full serving of greens with essential B vitamins and 85 milligrams of caffeine to keep you energized all day.

Bare Sea Salt Carrot Chips ($4.50 at PCC Natural Markets and amazon.com). Looking for a satisfying crunch without the guilt? These carrot chips are fat-free, vegan and a great source of fiber and potassium.

Activist Manuka Raw Honey ($32–$85 at activistmanuka.com). Honey, when it’s not heavily processed, has powerful antibacterial properties. Imported from New Zealand, this line displays its MGO rating right on the jar — the higher the rating, the higher the level of antibacterial activity.

Cacao Prieto Criolo Chocolate Bar ($8 at cacaoprieto.com). End your day with a bit of luxury organic chocolate. Made from 72 percent single-origin Dominican cacao, this line is healthy (in moderation) and delicious with flavors such as Coffee & Sea Salt and Vanilla & Cassia.