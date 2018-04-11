Love crystals and tarot? Then try smudging — burning sage to clear your energy.

Shanti Mayers picked up a burning bundle of sage, held it above her head, and let the musky plumes waft down to her feet.

Smoldering herbs in hand, Mayers walked to each of the four corners of her Philadelphia bedroom and stood in each one for a few seconds. She did the same thing under the doorway to her room, while holding on to positive thoughts and affirmations: My business will take off. I will find the love of my life.

“I grew up with my mom smudging,” says Mayers, 31. “But when I got into my own space, I became aware of the importance of energy, and making sure that energy is comfortable, safe and provides you with a sense of security.”

Old is new again

Saging or smudging — the practice of burning plants and wood to spiritually cleanse one’s living quarters, or one’s body — dates to a time when Native Americans threw dried sage into fires as a way to ask their ancestors for intervention in everyday life. Burning sage, they believed, absorbed illness and evil, cleansing the energy field around them.

Until recent decades, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for people to smudge doorways or the corners of rooms, where it is believed bad energy or spirits can settle. But smudging fell out of practice — that is, until recently.

“I always seem to need more,” says Ajua Hawkins, owner of Heirloom Boutique, a West Philadelphia retailer who sells herbs for teas and spiritual practices. “It’s come to the point where I am thinking about starting to grow [herbs] myself. People are curious. And they are thirsty for a knowledge that, up until this point, had been lost on a generation.”

Part of a lifestyle

In the last decade, items that some believe can provide an energetic boost — crystals, Palo Santo (a wood that indigenous South Americans use much like sage) and Florida water (water infused with essential oil for spiritual cleansing) — have become trendy again.

Hawkins says she noticed her customers were all in a place of growth and renewal. For example, she says, many people have started their own businesses. These new ventures often lead them to new homes or work spaces.

Burning sage, she says, helps people clear the mental debris from their minds, bringing calm and clarity. As the bad energy dissipates, there’s more room for new energy to ease its way in.

“When I sage, I’m overwhelmed with a sense of contentment and peace,” Mayers says. “There is room for change, and I can hear what I’m supposed to do.”

Giving it a try

Intrigued, I bought a bundle of sage and started to burn it for a few minutes every other week or so. I’d light some sage after strangers, like the cable guy, were in my house. Eventually, I started to burn the herb after a long trip out of town. I don’t know why, it just made me feel better, lighter.

In November, I moved into a new apartment and I smudged the doorways and corners. And I’ve been smudging every week since, sometimes twice a week. Each time, I light a candle, close my eyes and ask the universe for her blessings and help.

What I like about smudging is that I feel like I am actively working to shift my energy, my mood and my juju. And, for what it’s worth, I feel something is happening. I just can’t put my finger on it … yet.