Typically, when you want to shop for Everlane’s ethically made basics, you have to log on and wait several days for the items you ordered online to arrive at your home. But now you can have some instant gratification as Nordstrom welcomes back the sustainably minded company for a Pop-In, starting Friday at the downtown Seattle and Bellevue Square locations.

The special event, on through Nov. 17, will include many of the company’s best sellers, including its Clean Silk tops, ReNew Outerwear and Clean Cashmere. Exclusive to the Pop-In are new shades in Everlane’s Grade-A Cashmere Collection, including the Cashmere Crew available for the first time in vibrant hues such as persimmon, pink lipstick and purple. The shop will also include the new Tread by Everlane sneaker, with an exclusive lightning yellow shade. The sneaker is 100% carbon neutral.

Prices range from $16 for the Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee to $298 for the Double-Breasted Coat. Scroll through the slideshow to see the range of styles that will be available.

Everlane is known for its commitment to quality, ethically and sustainably made basics, and radical transparency in its manufacturing process. Through a partnership with Bluesign-Certified Dyehouse, Everlane’s Clean Silk is certified free of more than 900 potentially harmful chemicals that can be caused by the manufacturing process. ReNew Outerwear is a collection of puffers and fleece jackets made from recycled plastic bottles.

This is the second Everlane Pop-In. “We initially introduced Everlane to our customers in 2017 and had an amazing response. Everlane has evolved so much in the past two years and I’m excited to bring them back for the latest iteration of Pop-In@Nordstrom,” said Olivia Kim, Nordstrom VP of Creative Projects. “I continue to believe in Everlane’s mission to provide everyone around the world with well-designed, high-quality basics with a strong commitment to sustainability. It’s an important opportunity for our customers to stay informed and educated on where their products come from.”