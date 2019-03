This St. Patrick’s day, avoid the crowds and hoist a glass of Fremont Mischief Skagit Gold Straight Rye Whiskey at a festive party with friends or during a cozy night in.

Double distilled in the Fremont neighborhood, Skagit Gold is made from 80 percent rye sourced from the Skagit Valley and is aged in American white oak barrels for a smooth finish. Drink it straight and neat or break out your bartending skills for crafting sazeracs and sours.

$40 at Fremont Mischief Distillery