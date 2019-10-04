Apple recently introduced three new iPhones, the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 (starting at $699), the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro (starting at $999) and the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max (starting at $1,099). I’ll leave the specifics for a future review, but the question many are asking themselves right now is, “Should I upgrade?”

I’ll let you in on a little secret — I’m not getting a new iPhone this year.

I’m carrying last year’s model, the iPhone XS Max. Heck, I’m still paying for it. But should you upgrade?

First of all, if you want to upgrade, go for it. There’s nothing better than unboxing a new phone. I get to review plenty of new phones each year, and I love opening each one.

But if you’re not the type who lives for slowly peeling the plastic off a new screen, you’re probably weighing your options. Here’s my take on a few scenarios.

• If you’ve been carrying around a phone with a broken screen and you’ve been waiting for the newest iPhones, you should definitely get a new one before you cut your finger.

Advertising

• If you have an iPhone XR or iPhone XS or XS Max (all introduced a year ago), I’d say you really don’t need to upgrade just yet. Those phones are still top performers.

• If you have an iPhone X or iPhone 8 or 8 Plus (now two years old), you have a harder decision. Your phone is likely paid for, but it might be a little dinged up. You may want to upgrade, but if your phone is still working, it may be hard to part with $700 to $1,100.

• If you have an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, an iPhone 6S or an older phone, the decision gets easier. I think phones that are three years old are at about the sweet spot for upgrades.

But before you think I’m telling people to drop big money on a new phone, I’ll point out that Apple still makes and sells the older models. You can still buy an iPhone XR (starting at $599) and even an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus (starting at $449 or $549).

So it’s possible to upgrade without breaking the bank. If there’s a new (and cheaper) iPhone that’s better than the one you have, you still get the joy of peeling off a plastic screen protector and setting up a new phone.

One more thing: If you were hoping for an iPhone with 5G, you’ll need to wait until next year.

Jim Rossman writes for The Dallas Morning News. He can be reached at jrossman@dallasnews.com.