To celebrate its new 8,500-square-foot showroom in Ballard, local e-bike maker Rad Power Bikes is holding a grand opening party featuring an e-bike giveaway; a special beer, the Rad Power IPA, brewed by neighbor Stoup Brewing; games; food and more.

The event, on Saturday, May 11, from 2–7 p.m., will be at 1128 NW 52nd Street, in the expansive new development next to Stoup Brewing. No RSVP is required and all ages are welcome. Find out more at radpowerbikes.com.

While at the event, you’ll be able to check out the interactive retail space, which will have all of the company’s 2019 e-bikes on hand to test ride. The space also includes e-bike charging stations, a maintenance shop and a community space, along with the company’s offices.

Rad Power Bikes offers six models of e-bike, starting at $1,499.