MadeHere Seattle carries home goods, jewelry, accessories and food items, all made locally.

Uber-cool boutique MadeHere Portland has expanded north, with a new store, MadeHere Seattle, now open in Pioneer Square.

Like the original, it features the work of artisans from the area, with the Seattle store selling pieces from local lines such as Baleen (jewelry), J. Leavitt Supply Company (bags and leather goods), Church Street Chocolate, ForanSuon (3-D-printed vases) and Seattle Sundries (soaps and lotions), among many more.

The store will hold a grand opening party tonight (Aug. 24) from 6–9 p.m. at its location at 115 S. Jackson St.

There will be samples from Island Treats, Soulever, Joe Chocolates, Firefly Kitchens and Morning Glory Chai, and beverages from Wilridge Winery, Seapine Brewing and Dry Soda, plus a gift-card raffle.

Local goods are also being added to the company’s website, madehereonline.com.