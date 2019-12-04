Worried you’ll send your loved ones a mass-produced card that they’ve already received from five other people? You’re in luck, because there’s no shortage of unique Christmas cards, all designed in Seattle, for everyone on your list.

Here are some of our favorites.

For your best friend: Sad Shop Merry Christmas Hopefully I Sent This By February Card ($5 at sadshop.co). No one understands us like our best friends. Even if we’re occasionally guilty of procrastination, we can still surprise them with both self-deprecating humor and punctuality by sending this card before Dec. 25.

For an old friend who moved away: Pike Street Press Santa Over Seattle Card ($7 at pikestreetpress.com). This handprinted card is sure to make them nostalgic for home with imagery of Santa’s sleigh above Seattle’s gorgeous skyline and mountains. Hey, maybe it’ll even inspire them to move back.

For your neighbors: Driscoll Design Gingerbread House Card ($5 at driscolldesign.com). Break the freeze with your neighbors with this charming, colorful card that has a homey theme. We love the beautiful gingerbread house illustration and the “Season’s Greetings” message applies to all.

For your boss: Dahlia Press Ribbon Merry Card ($5.50 at dahliapress.com). This elegant design sends the message that you’re both festive and efficient. And the nondenominational sentiment covers all bases.

For your mom: Driscoll Design Angels and Bells Card ($5 at driscolldesign.com). Your mom will love the beautiful but understated illustration of angels and bells, and there’s plenty of blank space inside to include a heartfelt message. This one is definitely going on her fridge.

For your significant other: Constellation & Co. All I Want For Christmas Card ($5 at constellationco.com). Give your boo a simple, sweet card reminding them of what they already know: That no gift under the tree can compare to spending the holidays (and the rest of the year) in their loving presence.

For the special kid in your life: Pretty Bird Paper Mouse Card ($4.50 at prettybirdpaper.com). Kids will get a good laugh at this hardworking mouse who defies the “not a creature was stirring” rule so it can complete its holiday baking.

For your holiday party host or hostess: Dahlia Press Holiday Spirits Card ($5.50 at dahliapress.com). Headed to a holiday party? Bring your favorite wine or best dessert, and include a festive card thanking your host or hostess for helping you get into the holiday spirit — with the help of some holiday spirits, of course.