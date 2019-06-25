Can’t get out of town this summer? No problem! Celebrating the season in Seattle in your own backyard (or on your sliver of deck) is just as rewarding. Enhance the experience with these finds from local makers and companies.

Deter mosquitos and keep the air smelling sweet with the locally made Big Dipper Wax

Works Citronella Tea Lights ($8 at bigdipperwaxworks.com). Each sustainable, beeswax-based candle burns for five hours, giving off with a subtle scent of cedarwood and a pretty glow.

Staying with friends during summer travels? Thank your host with a Seattle Seed Wooden House Planter Gift Set ($35 at seattleseed.com), which includes three packets of the local company’s organic seeds, organic Gardener’s Hand Soap, a wooden nail brush and a sweet house-shaped planter ready to be filled with a small plant. Or pick one up for yourself for an instant, adorable picnic-table centerpiece.

Add some midcentury-modern cool to your yard, and bring in some feathered friends, with the locally made Five Ply Design SubUrban BirdHome ($120–$130 at Click! Design That Fits, West Seattle, and fiveplydesign.com). The hand-built birdhouses are available in walnut or maple, in a range of colors.

Backyard, beach or campsite fun is in the bag with the locally made Fruitsuper Kings Game ($86 at fruitsuper.com). The 21-piece, solid birch set, which comes packed in a travel tote, is a modern take on the classic Scandinavian lawn game that is a blast for kids and kids-at-heart.

Whether you’re watching an outdoor movie or relaxing around the campfire, a lightweight, packable blanket is a necessity. The locally developed Therm-A-Rest Argo Blanket ($90 at thermarest.com) adds style to the formula with a fun howling wolf motif on its two-person, water-resistant throw.