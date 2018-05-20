Seattle Chocolate has revamped its look and added more flavors with a Northwest feel.

If you’re traveling this summer and need the perfect Seattle-centric hostess gift, you’re now covered.

Seattle Chocolate has added three new truffle bar flavors and updated its packaging to evoke more of a Seattle feel. The new Hiker’s Trail Mix, for example, features raisins, peanuts and roasted sunflower seeds in dark chocolate, with a flannel-wearing hiker in an evergreen forest on the package.

The new flavors add to the company’s range of Northwest-inspired bars, including San Juan Sea Salt, Rainier Cherry and Pike Place Espresso.

$4.50 a bar at PCC, QFC and seattlechocolate.com