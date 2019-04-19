Cannabis’ big holiday — 420 — is Saturday, and area pot shops are offering big deals on weed and accessories, as well as hosting special events. (If your neighborhood shop is not listed, check in with them as most retailers will have specials over the weekend.)

Dockside Cannabis: Get 20% off when you buy four regularly priced cannabis items (excluding paraphernalia) through April 21, plus discounts on several specific products. Rewards Club members also get double points on every purchase through April 24.

Lux Pot Shop: Up to 30% off select flowers, as well as deals on select concentrates, edibles and paraphernalia on April 20.

Hashtag: Hosting its fourth-annual free 420 Party from 6–11 p.m. at its Wallingford location with a costume contest, live music and prizes. There are also extensive deals at all of its locations on April 20.

Uncle Ike’s: Hosting 4.20 parties from 3–6 p.m. at its Central District and White Center locations with bouncy houses, concessions, activities and live music on April 20.

Cannabis City: All products 20% or 40% off on April 20, plus giveaways every hour from noon to 8 p.m. Additional deals through April 21.