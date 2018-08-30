Get ready for some football with gear to deck out your fancave and pregame party.

In just a few days the Seahawks kick off the regular season in Denver, which raises the eternal question: Are you ready for some football?

If the answer is, yes, mentally, but no, as far as team gear goes, we have your back. Here are 10 ways you can show the Hawks some love on game day — and every day.

Tailgate time

Seahawks fans know how to party. Up your game-day game with these tailgating tips and fun finds to help you host the best pregame ever.

Nordic Ware Pro Cast Stadium Pan ($80 at amazon.com). Score big points with the gang when you set out a detailed stadium bundt cake as your centerpiece. This nonstick, cast aluminum pan makes a professional-quality cake easy as pie — just add frosting and decorations.

Schwartz Brothers Bakery Seahawks Frosted Cookies ($8 for eight at Safeway locations). Too hot to turn on the oven? There’s no need to look half-baked. Pick up a pack of these buttery sugar cookies made locally in partnership with the Seahawks for the sweet taste of victory.

Umami 33 Game Day Marinade ($8–$10 at DeLaurenti, Pike Place Market; Uwajimaya, International District; and umami33.com). Great grilling is easy with this tangy, Washington-made marinade featuring organic red jalapenos from Yakima, red miso and sesame oil. It works equally well on meat and veggies, and makes a thoughtful gift for your host.

True Zoo Football Helmet Party Plates ($12 for four at truefabrications.com). Fun, festive and practical, these snack-sized plates out of Seattle are shaped like a helmet and have a built-in bottle/glass hook that keeps your hands free for waving foam fingers. Made of dishwasher-safe plastic, they’re reusable all season long.

Torpedo Shots Drinking Game ($17 at bedbathandbeyond.com). Beer pong getting boring? It’s game on with this twist on Battleship where you call — and take — the shots (literally). It includes a game board and 20 plastic shot glasses for an instant party.

Fancave

Gain the home-field advantage with a decked-out fancave that shows your spirit — and makes a cozy zone to cheer the Hawks on to victory.

NFL Seattle Seahawks Barstool ($170 at bedbathandbeyond.com). The perfect perch for a Hawks fan, this retro aluminum barstool features a shiny blue vinyl top with the team logo. It swivels a full 360 degrees, so you won’t miss a single play.

Seattle Seahawks Double-Sided Vintage Vertical House Flag ($27 at fanatics.com). Tell the world a fan lives here — in a classy, understated way. This 100 percent linen, vintage-style house flag greets guests in style and makes fellow fans feel at home. It hangs vertically and measures 28 by 44 inches.

PixArtsy Custom Football Pillow ($40 at pixartsy.com). Surprise your favorite fan with a customized jersey-style pillow bearing any name and number on the front and back. Jerseys are great, but this 18-by-18-inch pillow can be on display every day of the year. Handmade to order; allow 3-5 business days.

OYO Seattle Seahawks Endzone Set ($30 at Bartell Drugs and oyosports.com). The kids will get a kick out of this 106-piece building block football field so they can create their own instant replays. It includes a buildable field-goal post with a retractable net, a swiveling tee to kick field goals, two footballs and player minifigure.

Seattle Seahawks 2018 Team Card Set ($7 at proshop.seahawks.com). Teach your children well. It’s a new season, a new roster, possibly a new era. Give the family a head start with the official stats on who’s who so they can keep up.