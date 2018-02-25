La Macón’s Le Black Beret is a luxe local option for the season's hottest accessory.

Leather berets, cool-hunters, are très chic; the must-have accessory of the moment.

Get ahead of the trend with La Macón’s Le Black Beret, a locally made version sewn from soft, luxurious black lambskin and fully lined for comfort.

Indie apparel designer Shari Noble handmakes fashion-forward leather halter tops, jackets, motorcycle vests, and now, this beret in her studio in Sassafras boutique in Seattle. The fun, flirty piece, which can be custom-made based on your measurements, adds French flair to any ensemble. Ooh la la!

$112–$122 at Sassafras (Belltown) and maisonlamacon.com