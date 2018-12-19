Take part in history by running through the new SR 99 Tunnel and on the viaduct before it's demolished.

For a very Seattle last-minute gift (or gift to self), take advantage of a 10 percent discount on the Tunnel to Viaduct 8K — a fun run/walk on Feb. 2 to celebrate the opening of the Highway 99 tunnel.

Participants will be among the first to venture through the new tunnel and among the last to step foot on the viaduct. Use the code HAPPYHOLIDAYS when registering through Dec. 24 to get the savings. Full-price registration is $40.

WSDOT will also hold a free 2-mile tunnel walk, a community celebration and art festival along the viaduct, a concert and more activities on Feb. 2. On Feb. 3 there will be a Tunnel Ride, a community bike ride through the tunnel and on the viaduct.