The local co-op will start renting snowshoes this month, with more new offerings coming soon.

Starting this month, REI will offer snowshoe rentals for kids and adults at 70 REI stores around the country, and the locally based outdoor retailer will continue to expand its rental program with new products and additional locations throughout 2019.

“Factors such as price and storage space can be barriers to getting outdoors,” says Peter Whitcomb, director of new business development and head of REI’s rental program. “Offering rental gear makes it that much easier for people to learn a new hobby, check out new gear, connect with friends, and get outside.”

Most of the rental gear available can also be purchased from the co-op, so customers can try out products before purchasing them. After each season, gently used rental equipment will be sold through REI’s used gear garage sales.

Availability and rental pricing will vary depending on location. REI Co-op members get a discounted rate on all rental gear.