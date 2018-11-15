Eddie Bauer, T-Mobile also offering pre-Black Friday savings.

Ongoing and upcoming deals for Seattle-area shoppers:

Eddie Bauer: Save 40 percent on almost everything, and 50 percent on daily selections, at eddiebauer.com.

Nordstrom: Save up to 40 percent on select home goods and apparel, accessories and shoes for men, women and kids through Nov. 18 in stores and at nordstrom.com.

REI: Save up to 30 percent on select outdoor gear, and 50 percent on a few “peak deal” items, through Nov. 19 in stores and at rei.com. Plus, REI members can get 20 percent off one full-price item and one REI Outlet item through Nov. 19.

T-Mobile: Starting Friday, Nov. 16, get “MagentaFriday” deals, including a free Samsung Galaxy S9 when you add an additional line and trade in an eligible device. There will also be discounts on earbuds and Bluetooth speakers from JBL, Ultimate Ears, Samsung and Skull Candy. Visit t-mobile.com for all of the deals.

Target: On Saturday, Nov. 17, get 20 percent off kids’ gifts, including toys, clothing, kids’ home, STEM video games, and select sporting goods in stores, at target.com and in the Target app. On Sunday, Nov. 18, get 15 percent off TVs in stores, at target.com and in the Target app.