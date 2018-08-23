Visit a virtual REI Garage Sale — without the lines or crowds — for outdoors gear up to 65 percent off.

Looking for less-expensive outdoors gear? You can now skip the lines at REI’s Garage Sales and shop anytime online for lightly used gear as REI launches an expanded and refreshed used-gear website at REI.com/used.

The site features new brands, more product categories and a series of member-to-member gear swaps. On average, products from REI.com/used cost up to 65 percent less than buying the same products new.

For years, REI has sold lightly used products (returned under the store’s generous return policy) at in-store Garage Sales. The sales draw huge crowds but are limited to members who live near physical REI stores, and the product selection is largely determined by what has been returned to that store. Making the gear available online, as well as in-store, makes more items accessible to more people.

The site launched for Beta testing in October and is now live. The in-store Garage Sales will continue as well.