Upcoming specials, savings and deals in the Seattle area:

REI Garage Sale: Score big savings on returned gear with plenty of time left in camping and hiking season at REI’s Garage Sale on Saturday (July 27). Times vary by location. The Seattle Flagship sale will begin at 9 a.m., with an early-bird line forming at the corner of John Street and Yale Avenue North. At 8 a.m., tickets will be handed to those in line designating a 45-minute shopping time. Merchandise quantities are limited, items are sold as-is and sales are final. Find out more at rei.com.

Mariners Flash Sale: Get two-for-one View Level tickets to the Mariners Aug. 9–11 series against the Tampa Bay Rays through today (July 25) at 11:59 p.m. The weekend features giveaways celebrating Edgar Martinez’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, including an Edgar bobblehead on Friday, a Hall of Fame replica plaque on Saturday and a Edgar Martinez Drive replica street sign on Sunday. Get tickets at mlb.com.