Upcoming specials, savings and deals in the Seattle area:

REI Garage Sale: Save big on gently used returned gear at REI’s Garage Sale, for co-op members only, on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seattle Flagship location.lan to line up at least an hour early for best selection. The line will form from the corner of John Street and Yale Avenue North. At 8 a.m., tickets will be handed out to those in line, which will designate a 45-minute shopping window. Once customers have their tickets, they can shop in the store or leave and come back during the designated shopping time. The sale itself will take place on the second floor in the meeting room. Quantities are limited, items are sold as is and all sales are final. Other area locations are also having Garage Sales. Check rei.com for more information.

Seattle Art Museum: View the new SAM exhibit, Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement, for free at the Community Opening Celebration on June 13, from 5–9 p.m. Find more info at seattleartmuseum.org.

Mariners BECU Value Games: Get Bleacher or View Level seats for $15 or Main Level or Terrace Club seats for $30 for the following Mariners home games in June: June 17 at 7:10 p.m. vs the Kansas City Royals, June 18 at 7:10 p.m. vs the Kansas City Royals, and June 20 at 7:10 p.m. vs the Baltimore Orioles. Find tickets at mlb.com.