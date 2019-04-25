Why just “rosé all day,” when you can rosé vacay?

Schilling Hard Cider’s Rosé Vacay is the Seattle-based company’s new seasonal release for May. The dry rosé cider welcomes warmer weather with tart, floral, bubbly flavor from fresh-pressed apple juice infused with rose petals and hibiscus.

The whimsical can features a pink elephant wearing a floral crown, making it a party-perfect hostess gift.

Rosé Vacay is available in six-packs for spring and summer soirées, and contains no added sugar or artificial flavors to ruin your vibe. If your tropical vacation is overdue, head over to Schilling Cider House on May 8 for the release party, offering Seattle’s first taste, as well as one-day-only single cans to enjoy onsite.

$14 per six-pack at Schilling Cider House (Fremont), QFC, Fred Meyer and Bartell Drugs