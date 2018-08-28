Developed on Mercer Island, these flexible readers can be worn around your wrist when not in use.

Keep your reading glasses close at hand with Off the Cuff Optics’ WristReaders, flexible readers designed to be worn around your wrist when not in use.

Mercer Island resident Michele Smith designed WristReaders to solve the common problem of never having your readers nearby when you need them. The stylish glasses are worn like a bracelet, with a magnetic closing system. They can also wrap around a bike handlebar, coffee cup or the morning paper to go where you go.

The flexible, lightweight frames come in in trendy colors like key lime, hot pink, orange, aquamarine and clear, and hug around your temples. Optical-grade, scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses come in three powers: +1.50, +2.00 and +2.50.

$49 at wrist-readers.com, Capers Home (West Seattle) and Wink Eyewear (Columbia City)