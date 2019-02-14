A new exhibit, Prince from Minneapolis, will feature photos from the singer's early career.

MoPOP has announced a new exhibit, Prince from Minneapolis, that will open April 6 and will be included with general admission to the pop-culture museum at Seattle Center.

The exhibit will feature photographs from four photographers —Allen Beaulieu, Nancy Bundt, Terry Gydesen and Robert Whitman — who shot the artist early in his career. The display will feature nearly 50 artifacts, including photos, artwork, a Prince guitar and outfits from the Purple Rain Tour and film.