Amazon’s Prime Day festivities are underway with a big deal at Whole Foods and tonight’s Prime Day Concert, ahead of the retail behemoth’s big sale event July 15–16.

Prime members who spend $10 in a single purchase at Whole Foods (some restrictions, like alcohol, apply) through July 16 will get a $10 credit to spend on Amazon.com though July 17. One credit per customer.

Tonight (July 10), is the big Taylor Swift-headlining Prime Day Concert, available to watch on Prime Video. Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G will also perform at the 6 p.m. show.

As for the sale itself, expect savings on Amazon’s Kindle, Echo and Fire products, and smart devices that use Amazon’s Alexa assistant. Plus, thousands and thousands of other products across categories, some of which are being offered as teasers ahead of the sale for limited stretches of time.

Those without Prime memberships can sign up for a 30-day free trial to participate in the event.