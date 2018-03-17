Big, boxy armoires are out; eclectic, fun, multitasking storage pieces are in.

Storage pieces are not what they used to be.

Changes in home design and technology mean that boxy, old-fashioned armoires, dressers and china hutches are being swapped for cabinets, shelving and sideboards in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and styles.

Today’s décor embraces an eclectic look, and rooms might serve more than one function. Walk-in closets and wall-mounted TVs are hot; formal dining rooms are not.

All of these trends mean there’s more freedom in choosing storage pieces, including “wow pieces” that make a statement, says Sarah Winslow, merchandising manager at Terrasi Living & Scandia Home in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The furniture police have left the building,” she says.

Adam G. Tilley, senior vice president for product and marketing at A.R.T. Furniture in High Point, North Carolina, says his company and others are offering new takes on cabinetry, including interesting shapes, finishes or embellishments that can work within traditional furniture groupings. The units might house barware, electronics or other household items.

A.R.T. offers the “chesser,” for instance, a cross between a chest and dresser. It also has a sofa with a built-in bookcase.

Many of the new styles offer a mix of storage and display space, Tilley says.

“More and more people desire to spend their money having experiences, and the way they decorate their homes has become a reflection of that,” he says. “They are drawn to furniture that showcases the memories that were made, the knowledge that was acquired, or objects that bring those experiences home.”

For example, the popularity of fancy cocktails has increased sales of swanky bar cabinets, says Adam Young, who with his wife, Emily, owns furniture store Brass and Burl.

Customers are drawn to pieces that create interest through metal accents, unusual stains or interesting inlays, and fill them however they see fit — regardless of what the pieces were designed to hold, he says.

“I don’t think people care about convention at all anymore,” Young says. “At the end of the day, people need function — someplace to store their stuff.”

Look for shapes and styles you like and don’t worry about what the piece is supposed to be for, advises Linda Merrill, interior designer at Linda Merrill Decorative Surroundings in Duxbury, Massachusetts. If a buffet works in the hall, use it there.

“People have a lot of stuff that they’re trying to figure out how to hide,” she says.

Repurposing a piece of furniture or using it in an unexpected spot will add to its “wow” factor, says Dinah Baxter O’Dell, whose business, 2nd Bloom, focuses on painting and restyling furniture. Many of her clients have quality pieces that offer great storage options but no longer fit their décor. She transforms them into functional statement pieces.

Often the restyled piece ends up with a new purpose as well as a new look. Dressers are showing up in dining rooms and entryways. China cabinets are holding books and games in family rooms.

Winslow recently helped clients buy a buffet — traditionally a dining-room piece — to use in their bedroom because it was the right height for their television. “It’s unexpected,” she says. “Anything a little bit unexpected will pique your interest.”

Television design shows and social media posts have emboldened people to be more inventive with furniture choices, says Winslow.

“People are less afraid to try things,” she says. “We’re not limited by rules anymore.”