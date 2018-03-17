Blumenkinder features locally made, eco-friendly apparel and handmade artisan finds.

Ever wish you could enter an Etsy shop in real life? You can at Blumenkinder’s petite retail store in Ballard, featuring local designer Annette Sindel’s one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories for women and children.

The unique pieces are made from reclaimed cashmere, wool and silk, and fashioned into ponchos, gloves, dresses and more. The store also features clothing by other local designers, as well as local ceramics, jewelry and paintings.

Blumenkinder started as an Etsy shop in 2011, and has been operating in Ballard since last fall.

Blumenkinder: 2211 NW Market St.; blumenkinderseattle.com