Nordstrom is continuing its series of capsule collections curated by Sam Lobban, the company’s vice president for men’s fashion, with a pop-up shop featuring Patagonia products that are Fair Trade certified and made with recycled materials, as well as a collection of previously-owned Patagonia products from its Worn Wear program.

This is the first time the series, called New Concepts, is including products for women and kids. It’s available now through July 7 at the downtown Seattle store and at nordstrom.com.

Just in time for summer adventures, the curated collection includes favorites such as Responsibili-Tees, Baggies Shorts, Snap-T fleece pullovers and more (see slideshow above for a sneak peek). Each shop will also house pieces from Patagonia’s Worn Wear, a program created in 2013 to keep gear in action longer by expertly repairing ripped, torn or broken pieces and reselling functional, used gear that Patagonia customers have traded in. Keeping clothing in use even nine extra months can reduce the related carbon, water and waste footprints by 20-30 percent.

“The more you learn about Patagonia, the more you connect with their overall mission to protect the planet,” said Lobban. “I’ve always been a fan of sustainable fashion that is functional, well made and built to last, and we’re excited to share Patagonia’s story through our pop-ups.”