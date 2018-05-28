Seattle's DRY Soda is now offering a sugar-free version sweetened with stevia.

Want to switch to sugar-free drinks, but sparkling water doesn’t quite do it for you? Seattle’s DRY Soda Company has just released its first line of zero-sugar sodas — and, yes, they’re still USDA organic.

The DRY Zero Sugar drinks elevate the diet soda experience with natural flavors and light sweetness via stevia leaf extract. Four flavors are available: Cola (with no aftertaste!), Peach Tea, Mountain Berry and Island Fruit (which tastes like piña colada).

Each can features lovely original illustrations by artist Catalina Estrada. And another bonus: Seattle’s soda tax does not apply.

$6 for a six-pack at Safeway and Ballard Market