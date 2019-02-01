The Ballard Brewery Passport leads you through the neighborhood's 11 breweries.

As if you needed another excuse to hop between Ballard’s many microbreweries, the Ballard Alliance has launched Ballard Brewed, a neighborhood Brewery Passport, with small prizes for collecting six or all 11 stamps.

Yes, 11 breweries call Ballard home (see the list below), and a visit to six will get you a keychain. After you visit all 11, pop into Hattie’s Hat to pick up a commemorative glass. The passport also includes a map and information on each brewery.

The participating breweries are:

Bad Jimmy’s Brewing Co.
Hale’s Ales
Lagunitas Brewing Company
Lucky Envelope Brewing
Maritime Pacific Brewing Company
NW Peaks Brewery
Obec Brewing
Peddler Brewing
Populuxe Brewing
Reuben’s Brews
Stoup Brewing

 

