The Ballard Brewery Passport leads you through the neighborhood's 11 breweries.

As if you needed another excuse to hop between Ballard’s many microbreweries, the Ballard Alliance has launched Ballard Brewed, a neighborhood Brewery Passport, with small prizes for collecting six or all 11 stamps.

Yes, 11 breweries call Ballard home (see the list below), and a visit to six will get you a keychain. After you visit all 11, pop into Hattie’s Hat to pick up a commemorative glass. The passport also includes a map and information on each brewery.

The participating breweries are:

Bad Jimmy’s Brewing Co.

Hale’s Ales

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Lucky Envelope Brewing

Maritime Pacific Brewing Company

NW Peaks Brewery

Obec Brewing

Peddler Brewing

Populuxe Brewing

Reuben’s Brews

Stoup Brewing