The New Concepts pop-ins are intended to make it easier for men to find the latest, coolest clothes and accessories.

Nordstrom on Friday is launching a new pop-in series, called New Concepts, that it hopes will help customers more easily discover the latest and best menswear products.

Curated by Sam Lobban, Nordstrom’s vice president of men’s fashion, it will start with a 20-brand capsule collection featuring top ski, snow, rain and technical gear for both the city and the slopes. Called Out Cold, the collection will include items from Arc’teryx Veilance, Kjus, Aztech Mountain, Snow Peak, Mackintosh, Salomon, Hoka One One and more. There will be a range of price points, as well as exclusive and limited-edition items. Scroll through the images above for a look at what’s included.

The mini-store within the store can be found in the downtown Seattle location and online at nordstrom.com.