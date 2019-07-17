Nordstrom is trying to entice shoppers with even more savings during its annual Anniversary Sale with a week of daily deals, including a pair of BP. High Rise Leggings for $9.90. The same pair will retail for $19.90 after the sale.

Each day from July 22–29 the Seattle-based department story will feature a new item at an extra savings. Shoppers can find the daily deals in-store or on nordstrom.com each morning. Other daily deals will include a pair of women’s Ray-Ban sunglasses for $99.90 ($213 after the sale) and a BECCA Cosmetics set for $48 ($90 value). See the slideshow above to view the items.

The Anniversary Sale is on now for Nordstrom credit card holders and is open to everyone Friday, July 19. Prices go back up Aug. 5.