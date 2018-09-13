An injection of color, drama and joy was a fresh presence on the runways after a few seasons of dystopian-future apparel.

After a 90-minute wait for the start of Marc Jacobs’ finale show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, his fans were treated to a happy injection of old-style glamour and charming excess, expressed in eye-catching pastels, neon pops of color, and ruffles, ruffles and more ruffles.

The injection of color, drama and joy — at Jacobs’ show and several others — was a fresh presence on the runways after a few seasons of drab, dystopian-future apparel influenced by the current political climate.

Also reveling in a joie de vivre for spring was Prabal Gurung, who expressed his desire for a world where “all humanity reigns” via models from 35 countries clad in abundant color, including lush purples, sunshine yellow, persimmon orange and grass green done in knits, chiffon, cotton jersey and poplin, and hand-painted velvet devore.

“Live in colour,” he wrote in his notes. “Lead with your heart. Find peace in the journey.”

Or just imagine living in Gurung’s festive utopia beneath his rainbow of Buddhist prayer flags hanging from the ceiling center stage. And we can take a hint printed on seat assignment cards left for his guests: “I am a voter.”

It may have rained on Rodarte’s outdoor show, but the misty air provided a perfect backdrop for the designers’ filmy, floral creations. Guests were particularly taken with the rose-bedecked tulle veils and flowered headdresses that made the models look like gorgeous ghosts from a past century.

Michael Kors contrasted dramatically with the rain with his collection of whimsical, beachy styles with ’60s floral prints galore and a range of body types among models.

Naeem Khan created an ode to ’70s New York with healthy doses of bright pinks and yellows, in butterfly prints and a palm motif.

He showed it in a coral halter gown with a top adorned with caviar beads, in yellow fringe with an illusion top and wide-leg tuxedo pants, and in an iridescent sequined sleeveless dress with a neon-green floor length ruffle cape.

“The inspiration is my journey, my journey from the time I started at 19 years old, working for Halston, influenced by Warhol, by Martha Graham,” he told The Associated Press backstage Tuesday. “So color and elegance, that’s the mix of the season.”