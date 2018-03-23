New Pike Place Market store features original art of sloths around town.

The sweet, sleepy sloth is having a moment — in fact, it just got its own store.

In February, Seattle artist and illustrator La Ru, aka Lauren Rudeck, formerly of Ugly Baby and La Ru, opened Robot vs Sloth, a new, bigger shop on the corner of First and Pine near Pike Place Market. The cheerful space features her original illustrations of adorable of anthropomorphized sloths, robots, octopi and more on prints, pins, baby onesies, and tees for kids and adults.

There’s a sloth scaling the Space Needle, hanging from the Great Wheel, hiking Mount Rainier with his buddies and shouting “Coffee!” like a good Northwesterner.

This summer, Robot vs Sloth will offer classes to encourage adults and kids to make art of their own.

Robot vs Sloth: 1535 First Ave.; robotvsloth.com