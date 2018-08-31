Beet World's kids clothes are dressy enough for a fancy occasion, but sturdy enough for every day.

Beet World, a new Seattle children’s clothing line, specializes in pieces that are dressy enough for a fancy occasion, but sturdy enough for every day — and perfect for class pictures.

The distinctive line of 100 percent cotton dresses, skirts, tops and culottes captures the magic of childhood in sweet, yet sophisticated, carefully constructed designs for sizes 2T through 12.

Ruffles, florals and twirly skirts feature prominently, but the feminine clothes are soft, comfortable and practical for movement and play.

$35–$45 at beet-world.com