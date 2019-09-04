The Seahawks kick off the regular season at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Do you have anything to wear?

If you need some fresh blue and green gear to get hyped for the season, check out these team picks that are sure to score.

Forever Collectibles Floral Woven Button-Up Shirt ($70 at nflshop.com). Bring a festive spirit to early-season watch parties in this floral shirt that adds in Seahawks logos for a fun effect.

Sports Fan Island Seattle Seahawks Varsity Cardigan ($70 at sportsfanisland.com). Keep it professional on Blue Friday in this preppy-chic button-up cardigan that also supports the home team. Made from soft acrylic in navy blue, it features bright green stripes on one arm and a Seahawks logo on the chest.

Carhartt x ’47 MVP Cap ($30 at 47brand.com). Ready to get to work? This cool cap mixes Carhartt’s washed duck material with a raised embroidered Seahawks logo. An adjustable Velcro closure ensures the right fit.

Pets First NFL Dog T-Shirt ($16 at chewy.com). Who’s the cutest little Seahawks fan? You are! Yes, you are! The crowd will go wild when your pooch struts out in this stretchy poly-cotton tee screenprinted with team colors and logos. And, yes, it’s machine-washable.

Tommy Bahama NFL Play Action Poncho ($145 at tommybahama.com). Get cozy for fall in this easy and flattering designed-in-Seattle poncho, complete with a cowl-neck and subtle Seahawks logo. A kangaroo pocket and split hem add to the sporty-cool look.

Junk Food Clothing Seahawks Offside Pullover ($27 at junkfoodclothing.com). Stock up on fall clothes and support the Hawks with this comfy sweatshirt with a vintage feel. It’s available in kid sizes XXS–XXL.

Vintage Brand 1984 Seattle Seahawks T-shirt ($30 at vintagebrand.com). No matter how long you’ve been in Seattle, you can look like an old-school fan in this throwback tee that sports a design from 1984. The unique print is available on white or heather gray in sizes up to 2XL.