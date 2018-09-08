This pack out of Portland adds one thing many packable bags lack — comfort.

Travel with a backpack as light as air — literally.

The straps and back of the Trexad Air Pack, out of Portland, inflate with a single breath for air-cushioned comfort inspired by air mattresses. The ultra-compact pack rolls down to the size of a soup can and expands to hold 33 liters.

Use it as an everyday backpack, an emergency shopping bag or on camping trips to travel light while still having a day pack handy.

In funding now, the Air Pack has surpassed its Kickstarter campaign goal, with more than $100,000 in pledges. The campaign ends Sept. 26, with the first 1,000 backers receiving their Air Pack by Christmas.

The basic model is $79 for backers ($139 after the campaign) and the waterproof version is $95 for backers ($169 after the campaign). Visit kck.st/2NZslno to learn more or contribute.