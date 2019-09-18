Legendary Seattle rockers Mudhoney will release “Morning in America,” a new 7-track EP Friday on local record label Sub Pop. It will be available on LP and as a digital download, with a limited Loser Edition LP pressed on white vinyl marbled with black.

The songs on the new release were recorded during the sessions for Mudhoney’s 2018 album “Digital Garbage” and includes an alternate version of that album’s single “Kill Yourself Live,” as well as two tracks previously only found on sold-out 7-inch singles, including a new version of “One Bad Actor.”

All pre-orders get an instant digital download of the new garage-punk album.

$6–$13 at megamart.subpop.com