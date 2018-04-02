As a new season starts, show your love for the hometeam and players, old and new.

A new baseball season is upon us, and the Mariners need our support. Show love for favorites, old and new, or just root for the hometeam in style with these five finds.

Cairo The Kid Sweatshirt ($52 at prismseattle.com). Make ’em look twice while honoring Ken Griffey Jr. with this locally designed sweatshirt that keeps The Kid close to your heart.

Strideline Felix Hernandez Action Grey Crew Socks ($20 at strideline.com). When the weather warms, rock these locally designed socks with your shorts to give a shoutout to King Felix. Other colors and players are also available.

Five Hundred Level Ichiro Suzuki Ichiro51 Baseball T-Shirt ($30 at 500level.com). Welcome Ichiro back with a fresh tee that can be worn all season long. Sporting his name, number and signature, the super-soft tee has 3/4-length raglan sleeves and unisex appeal.

Tommy Bahama Homeplate Henley ($110 at tommybahama.com). Each year, Seattle-based Tommy Bahama releases a line of MLB gear, and this season’s Mariners henley may be their best yet. A contrasting collar provides pop, while a Mariners logo and baseball-seam detail at the hem add sporty flair.

Ebbets Field Flannels Bellingham Mariners 1987 Vintage Ballcap ($49 at ebbets.com). Provide a history lesson to those who ask why your Mariners cap has a B on it. Local company Ebbets Field Flannels produces replicas of caps and jerseys from past teams; this one is from the Bellingham Mariners, an A-class affiliate that ran from 1977–1994 and included on its roster a 17-year-old Ken Griffey Jr. as he made his way through the minors.