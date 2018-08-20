The bucket hat has dethroned the fedora as the chapeau du jour.

Forget about “Gilligan’s Island” and the Kangol caps of the ’90s: The bucket hat has dethroned the fedora as the chapeau du jour.

Spotted these days on megastars including Pharrell and Justin Bieber, the floppy topper has also showed up on fashion runways, most notably Prada and Lacoste. Here are seven updated versions to choose from:

Halfpipe approved

Carhartt Watch Bucket Hat in Soft Teal (on sale for $38 at carhartt-wip.com). Carhartt has become the place where work wear meets streetwear, and this teal, four-panel hat is perfect for both fishermen and skaters alike.

Feeling blue

Louis Vuitton Bucket Hat ($615 at louisvuitton.com). Made from Kuroki cotton denim, this hat features stitching details and monogrammed metal studs.

For the great outdoors

Patagonia Mickledore Bucket Hat ($27 at patagonia.com). This sporty bucket hat, with its floppy brim and adjustable chin strap, is made of recycled nylon that offers protection from UV rays and water.

Runway ready

Prada Nylon Rain Hat ($340 at prada.com). The current bucket craze owes something to the Prada fall 2018 men’s runway, where models wore colorful variations of this classic design.

One to share

Acne Bucket Hat ($150 at acnestudios.com). Rendered in light blue, this unisex hat may start fights over who gets to wear it.

Making waves

Herschel Supply Lake Bucket Hat ($40 at herschel.com). If a Hawaiian shirt isn’t festive enough for you, consider this tropical-print bucket hat out of Vancouver. Just, whatever you do, don’t wear them together.

A foppish top

AMI Bob Hat ($160 at amiparis.com). This topper by AMI is evocative of old-school tailoring, but its relaxed shape and soft houndstooth wool give it a younger twist.